Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Market Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 842,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after purchasing an additional 270,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 610,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

