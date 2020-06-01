Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

