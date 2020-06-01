Cfra Increases Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $48.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective raised by Cfra from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIG. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 503,295 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $6,054,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $7,180,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

