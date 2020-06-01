B. Riley Lowers Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target to $5.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

BHR stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

