BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Investec raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Analyst Recommendations for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

