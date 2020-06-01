B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 52.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $67,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 7.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.