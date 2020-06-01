Citigroup Downgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 960,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 379,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,902,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after buying an additional 4,826,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

