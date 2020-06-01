Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $209.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.04.

NYSE:BA opened at $145.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 428.97 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

