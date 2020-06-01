Bank of America Begins Coverage on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azul from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of AZUL opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $790.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Azul will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azul by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

