Bank of America Begins Coverage on Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azul from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Azul currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of AZUL opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $790.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Azul will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Azul by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BOX Price Target Raised to $23.00
BOX Price Target Raised to $23.00
BOX Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
BOX Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co
BOX Price Target Raised to $24.00
BOX Price Target Raised to $24.00
Bank of Montreal Given Market Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Bank of Montreal Given Market Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Baker Hughes
Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Baker Hughes
Cfra Increases Big Lots Price Target to $48.00
Cfra Increases Big Lots Price Target to $48.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report