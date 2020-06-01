AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $57.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

