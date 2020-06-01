GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVAL. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

AVAL stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

