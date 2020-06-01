A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

AOS opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $68,788,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $50,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

