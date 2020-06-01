Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.