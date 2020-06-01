A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith's first-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.9% and 2.8%, respectively. The company’s solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for nearly 85% of the North American segment, acts as a long-term growth driver. A. O. Smith remains poised to benefit from its acquired assets. Also, high cash flows effectively support its capital-allocation strategies. However, over the past six months, A. O. Smith’s stock has declined, the fall being narrower than the industry. Also, the company withdrew its guidance for 2020 on end-market uncertainties, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign exchange headwinds might also adversely impact its performance. In addition, earnings estimates for 2020 have gone down in the past 30 days.”

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.