Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 112,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Investors Bancorp worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 575,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point lowered their target price on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

