Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Medifast worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 24.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Medifast stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.14. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. Analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

