Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Ally Financial stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after acquiring an additional 127,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,969,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,565,000 after acquiring an additional 680,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 331,898 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after acquiring an additional 383,546 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

