Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 674.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $171,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $116,870.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,494.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,661.

Shares of NG opened at $9.56 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several research firms have weighed in on NG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

