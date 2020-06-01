BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.79% of Cass Information Systems worth $34,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $4,450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 341,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 132,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $581.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CASS shares. TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

