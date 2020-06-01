NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,054 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.16% of NV5 Global worth $32,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Maxim Group cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $373,504.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,842.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $64,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $47.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $165.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

