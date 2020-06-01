Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Raven Industries were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Raven Industries by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Raven Industries by 31,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Raven Industries by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 2,830 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $63,505.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN opened at $21.45 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $767.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.