Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Dycom Industries worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of DY opened at $42.10 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

