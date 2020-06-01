Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 689 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Meta Financial Group worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after acquiring an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CASH stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $627.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

