Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 674,940 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 997,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Boyd Gaming worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

BYD stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

