Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.30% of Axos Financial worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $1,255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Brandon Black acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.