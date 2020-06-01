Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.46% of La-Z-Boy worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 181,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.