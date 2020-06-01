Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.68 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.2541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

