Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,670,181 Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169,037 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of ADT worth $13,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ADT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ADT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in ADT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,904 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ADT. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. ADT Inc has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.20.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The security and automation business reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

