-$0.01 EPS Expected for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.03). Ambarella posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $710,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 in the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 16,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 689,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.24. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

