DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) SVP Sells $218,702.14 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $143.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,897,000 after buying an additional 71,913 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 279,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,891,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

