David Mcdaniel Mann Purchases 3,000 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) Director David Mcdaniel Mann acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198,062.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$67.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.08. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$42.67 and a 1 year high of C$76.35. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion and a PE ratio of -552.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CSFB downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

