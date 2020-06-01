Insider Buying: Envirosuite Ltd (ASX:EVS) Insider Acquires A$169,928.65 in Stock

Envirosuite Ltd (ASX:EVS) insider Hugh Robertson bought 1,277,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$169,928.65 ($120,516.77).
ASX:EVS opened at A$0.12 ($0.09) on Monday. Envirosuite Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of A$0.39 ($0.28). The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.19.
Envirosuite Company Profile
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Envirosuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirosuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.