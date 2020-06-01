Insider Buying: Envirosuite Ltd (ASX:EVS) Insider Acquires A$169,928.65 in Stock

Envirosuite Ltd (ASX:EVS) insider Hugh Robertson bought 1,277,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$169,928.65 ($120,516.77).

ASX:EVS opened at A$0.12 ($0.09) on Monday. Envirosuite Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of A$0.39 ($0.28). The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.19.

Envirosuite Company Profile

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells a technology platform. It offers environmental management software for environmental compliance, risk management, incident intelligence, impact modelling, source identification, blast management, and environmental intelligence. The company serves port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries.

