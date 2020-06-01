Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Sells C$157,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 50,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$496,540.80.

The stock has a market cap of $267.04 million and a PE ratio of -79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.83.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR)

