Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Sells C$157,500.00 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 50,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$496,540.80.
The stock has a market cap of $267.04 million and a PE ratio of -79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.83.
About Alexco Resource
