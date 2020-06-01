Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Director Sells $152,010.00 in Stock

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $47.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. Malibu Boats Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The stock has a market cap of $967.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

