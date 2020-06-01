Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Director Sells $142,300.00 in Stock

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

