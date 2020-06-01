Insider Buying: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$120,540.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.18 per share, with a total value of C$120,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,794,800.26.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$40.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.49 and a 52-week high of C$60.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

AP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.56.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

