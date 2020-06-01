Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $129,375.00 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $129,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $32,170.93.

On Monday, May 11th, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 793 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $29,436.16.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steve Valenzuela sold 500 shares of AlarmCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $24,505.00.

ALRM stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,099,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in AlarmCom by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 687,300 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,628,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AlarmCom by 41.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,319,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 384,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

