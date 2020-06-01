Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) VP Sells $108,492.00 in Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $91.95 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,454,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

