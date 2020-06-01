M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $112,640.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTB stock opened at $105.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Compass Point reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems
NV5 Global Inc Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
NV5 Global Inc Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
Raven Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Raven Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 689 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 689 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 674,940 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 674,940 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report