M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $112,640.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MTB stock opened at $105.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.31.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Compass Point reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.