Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $100,500.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $110,750.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.