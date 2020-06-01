Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00.

TRHC stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

