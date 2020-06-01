Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,741,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 27th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00.

TRHC stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems
NV5 Global Inc Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
NV5 Global Inc Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
Raven Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Raven Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 689 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 689 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 674,940 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 674,940 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report