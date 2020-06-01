Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $127,619.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at $800,321.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $74.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPO. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exponent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 889.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

