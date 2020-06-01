Insider Selling: Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Director Sells $118,680.00 in Stock

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $196.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.87. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AON by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AON by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AON by 30.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in AON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

