Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CFO Sells $99,892.50 in Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $99,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,633.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ALG opened at $103.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 74,345 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 298,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 258,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

