Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $119,442.51 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christian Magloth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $795.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $719.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $722.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 652,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.