Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $368.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 363.52 ($4.78), with a volume of 25758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.60 ($4.73).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 275.63 ($3.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 335.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 309.95.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems
BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cass Information Systems
NV5 Global Inc Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
NV5 Global Inc Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.
Raven Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Raven Industries, Inc. Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Dycom Industries, Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 689 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc.
Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 689 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 674,940 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 674,940 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report