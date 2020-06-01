Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $368.00

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 363.52 ($4.78), with a volume of 25758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359.60 ($4.73).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 275.63 ($3.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 335.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 309.95.

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,750 ($100,960.27).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

