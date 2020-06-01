Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells $109,327.05 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $109,327.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $78,483.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 629 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $69,190.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $38,207.16.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $29,617.74.

Roku stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 1.96. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.53.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

