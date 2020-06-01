Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells $111,824.16 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2020

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 442,660 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 311,797 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,835,000 after purchasing an additional 307,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

