Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells $118,597.50 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $118,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARTNA stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $326.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.2496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 51,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 1,861.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 125,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

