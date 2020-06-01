Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $37.95 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $872,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,480,742.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $569,925.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,424,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,315 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

